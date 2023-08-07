LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In honor of National Purple Heart Day, the Michigan Mobility Wallet Pilot Program will be providing rides to veterans at each of its partner locations today, Aug. 7.

The Michigan Mobility Wallet Pilot Program is focused on supporting veterans’ access to critical services, including physical and mental healthcare.

Nearly 568,000 veterans reside in Michigan. It’s estimated that 7.4 percent of Michigan veterans live at or below the federal poverty level.

The Mobility Wallet will be able to connect veterans with a variety of transportation options including public transit, private providers and volunteer drivers, all in one app.

Rides will be provided to veterans in Grand Rapids, Jackson and Detroit.

Community and state partners will gather today to kick off the program and pick up its first rider in each region.

The times and locations are listed below:

9-10 a.m.: Disability Advocates of Kent County located at 160 68th St. Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49458

12-1 p.m.: Welcome Home Organization located at 1203 First St., Jackson MI, 49203

3:30-4:30 p.m.: Newlab at Michigan Central (Former Book Depository) located at 2050 15th St., Detroit, MI 48216