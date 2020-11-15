Mich. DNR reminders for hunters as firearm deer season begins

(WLNS)– With Michigan’s firearm deer season starting this weekend, the state’s Department of Natural Resources wants to remind new and veteran hunters to always put safety first.

More than 540,000 hunters participated in Michigan’s 2019 deer hunting season overall.

“In Michigan we have a lot of hunters and it’s even up even more this year. We have so many hunters this year compared to the last few,” said Cpl. Ken Lowell with the Recreational Safety Division of the state’s DNR.

DNR officials said conditions are looking excellent for the 2020 deer seasons, but Lowell said no target is worth doing unnecessary damage.

“We want to make sure– talk to your neighbors, talk to your land owners around you. Know where they’re going to be hunting so that when you do fire a shot you know exactly where they’re at or where they should be, so you’re not worried about doing any damage to property or people, you’re just worried about what you’re hunting,” Lowell said.

He added that hunter safety is intended to protect everybody, including the hunter and the people on the neighboring property.

In 2018 and 2019 combined the DNR reported a total of 15 hunting related incidents in Michigan, including 3 that resulted in death. Many accidents can be avoided if hunters follow these tips.

– Treat every firearm as if it is loaded.

– Be aware of your surroundings/know the target and what is beyond it.

– Unload firearms when crossing obstacles and/or getting in or out of a tree stand.

– Obey “no trespassing” signs; they are there for a reason.

– Obtain landowner permission to retrieve game if it wandered onto private property.

– Wear as much hunter orange as possible to increase visibility to other hunters.

It’s also important to tell someone the specific time, duration and location that you will be hunting and schedule check-in times. Medical incidents are unplanned, so staying in contact with someone who knows your plan could save your life.

In addition, you should carry a two-way communication device such as a phone or two-way radio that receives service in remote areas. Ensure the device is always within reach in case you need to call for help.

Lt. Tom Wanless, who heads the DNRs recreational safety programs, said although some safety tips seem like common sense, it’s critical for anyone hunting with firearms to understand safety basics.

“We want everyone to return home to their families and friends. While many safety recommendations may seem obvious, hunters shouldnt take them for granted,” Lt. Wanless said.

Get more hunting safety tips and resources at Michigan.gov/HuntingSafety. For season and regulation details, see the 2020 Hunting Digest.

