LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan State House approved two measures that aim to improve election security in Michigan.

“House Bill 6071 would expand the options to include a privately owned building such as a banquet center or a recreation clubhouse, as long as the building is not owned by a candidate for office or someone who runs a political action committee,” said Representative Ann M. Bollin in a statement.

Under current Michigan law, only public buildings such as schools, fire stations and police stations can be used as polling stations.

Previously, churches often served as polling locations, but they have “lost interest” in recent years, Bollin said.

Officials say the other bill also addresses poll challengers, something that was highly debated during the 2020 election.

“House Bill 6124 would establish a consistent training program for people throughout the state to become credentialed poll challengers. State law does not currently have any requirements for challengers to receive training,” she continued.

“Challengers, like inspectors, play a very important role in our elections process,” Bollin said. “Just like clerks and election inspectors, it’s important for poll watchers and challengers to have proper training. This training will ensure everyone involved in our elections knows what can be challenged, whom to challenge, and how a challenge should be handled.”