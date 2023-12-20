LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A federal grand jury has handed down in indictment of a 62-year-old resident of southwest Michigan for running an international telemarketing fraud that allegedly targeted the elderly.

Irfan Gill of Portage, Mich., has been charged with 7 counts of mail fraud and 11 counts of money laundering, according to a news release from the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan.

The indictment alleges Gill worked with a call center in Pakistan to offer satellite and cable upgrades that Gill never provided. He allegedly deposited the money the targets paid for these services into his own bank account, paying some of those proceeds to the call center.

According to the news release, there may be more 1,400 victims across the U.S.

“As we have alleged, defendant Irfan Gill ran an international network to exploit America’s seniors,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “These scams are not going away and so we need to remain vigilant. Be cautious when you receive an unsolicited contact or offer. Resist the pressure to act quickly. Never send personally identifiable information or anything of value to unverified people or businesses. Combatting elder fraud and abuse is a top priority for my Office and we will continue to hold perpetrators accountable, whether at home or abroad.”

The money was often sent to post offices in Portage, Mich. Here’s a list of P.O. boxes that were used in the alleged fraud:

P.O. Box 122, Portage, Michigan 49024

P.O. Box 404, Portage, Michigan 49024

P.O. Box 421, Portage, Michigan 49024

P.O. Box 482, Portage, Michigan 49024

P.O. Box 1164, Portage, Michigan 49024

P.O. Box 1562, Portage, Michigan 49024

The companies Gill is accused of running as part of the alleged scheme are:

Cable Upgrade

D Network

D Tech

Direct Network

Dish

Dish Upgrade

Sky Satellite

Those who may have been victimized by this alleged scheme are asked to contact Kathy Schuette, Victim Coordinator, at (616) 808-2034. Potential victims can also connect through this link.

“Postal Inspectors are dedicated to safeguarding the well-being and security of the American public, with a particular focus on protecting the elderly and vulnerable individuals, from fraudulent schemes,” said Inspector in Charge Rodney M. Hopkins of the Detroit Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. “Today’s indictment serves as a stark reminder of the exploitation tactics employed by criminals who prey on the elderly and other susceptible individuals through deceptive telemarketing schemes, with the sole intention of extracting as much money as possible and, in some cases, causing irreversible financial damage to their victims. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service remains resolute in its mission to vigorously investigate and apprehend those responsible for perpetrating these telemarketing scams, thereby putting an end to their illicit activities.”

