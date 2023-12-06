LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — People who say they are survivors of a Lansing-area youth sports referee’s alleged abuse gathered Wednesday to bring light to proposed legislation in the state to increase penalties.

Gerald Sutter, 71, was recently convicted of criminal sexual conduct with a minor between 2019 and 2021. Sutter had been a referee for 50 years and many of his victims were unable to pursue action due to the state’s statute of limitations.

Former youth sports referee Gerald Sutter was sentenced Monday to up to 30 years for criminal sexual conduct with minors.

The people gathered today are encouraging people to support bills to change this law.

The Justice for Survivors Package would extend the state’s civil statute of limitations from age 28 to 52. It would also establish a 2-year revival window for those whose statute of limitations has expired and would eliminate the statute of limitations if there is a criminal conviction. The proposal would also extend the statute of limitations from the time of discovery from 3 to 7 years.