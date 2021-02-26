Michigan adds 1,000 new COVID-19 cases today

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan today added 1,073 new coronavirus cases and one new death due to COVID-19.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) inspected and issued COVID-19 emergency rule or general duty citations to 23 different workplaces, including one in Howell, with violations for failing to protect workers and take safety precautions.

Deficiencies included a lack of health screenings, face coverings, employee training, and overall preparedness plans.

The cited employers have 15 working days from receipt of the MIOSHA citations to contest the violations and penalties. Employers must provide proof to MIOSHA that abatement has been completed.

A cited employer may choose to enter into a Penalty Reduction Agreement with MIOSHA and agree to abate noted hazards by the abatement date provided within the citation and will receive a 50% reduction in penalties.

You can see the full list of businesses fined here.

Friday Michigan State University let on-campus students and staff know they were lifting some restrictions requiring physical distancing starting Feb. 28th.

At the end of January MSU officials issued a directive for students to remain in their dorms except for limited circumstances – and that they could be suspended or expelled if they don’t follow the rules.

Students who live on campus were told to remain in their rooms except for:

Picking up meals

Attending an in-person class

Conducting research or going to work

Testing for COVID

Getting medical care

Outdoor exercise with “two people or fewer”

Accessing secure internet

Read more about why MSU made the decision here.