Michigan adds 107 deaths to virus toll as mask order eased

FILE – This Tuesday, April 18, 2017, file photo shows The Associated Press logo displayed at the company’s headquarters, in New York. The AP is adding 14 local politics reporters for 18-month jobs through a collaboration with Report for America, a group dedicated to local reporting, the company announced Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A records review has added 91 previous deaths to Michigan’s COVID-19 pandemic total, state health officials said Saturday.

The state Department of Health and Human Services also reported 16 new coronavirus deaths, pushing the statewide toll to 18,607.

The updated totals came the same day that a new Michigan order took effect under which those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 don’t need to wear a mask any longer and people who aren’t vaccinated don’t have to wear one outdoors. That change was announced Friday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people.

More than 55% of Michigan residents ages 16 and older have received at least one vaccine dose. The state still has the country’s highest two-week infection rate, but it has dropped significantly recently.

Michigan officials reported nearly 1,300 new confirmed coronavirus infections on Saturday.