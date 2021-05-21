Michigan adds 1,132 new coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan has reported 1,132 new coronavirus cases with 38 new deaths.

Ingham County has 22,479 total cases with 368 total deaths.

Eaton County has 8,783 total cases with 196 total deaths.

Clinton County has 5,950 total cases with 80 total deaths.

Jackson County has 14,548 total cases with 266 total deaths.

Michigan’s current positivity rate is 4.76%, 1.76% away from the target.

While Michigan still has the highest case rate in the nation, the figure has been dropping for six weeks and is now lower than it has been since Feb. 26. The seven-day average of the test positivity rate is now around 7.4% — down a full 11 points from its early April high. The count of adult hospital inpatients has been down every day for more than four weeks. So far this week, the death rate is about statistically flat from the seven-day average last week.

With those virus metrics continuing to show sustained improvements and the vaccination percentage continuing to creep up, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday announced that she was shifting the terms of her “Vacc to Normal” reopening plan. Instead of tying the loosening of restrictions to the percentage of the population vaccinated against COVID-19, she has set specific dates for steps forward. On June 1, all outdoor capacity limits will be lifted, indoor capacity will rise to 50% for all establishments and the curfew on bars and restaurants will expire. On July 1, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services sill lift its Gatherings and Face Mask order — the broadest of its epidemic mandates.

“We may have one or more targeted orders in place to protect vulnerable populations, but for the most part, life will be back to normal and we can have the kind of Independence Day we’re all looking forward to,” the governor said in announcing the plan.

Michigan is on track to reach 8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered Friday. The percentage of residents 16 and up with at least one dose is above 57%.

“The hope that we feel today is thanks to the millions of Michiganders who have gotten vaccinated to keep themselves, their families, and communities safe,” Whitmer said in a Friday statement regarding the vaccination update. “We also owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to every frontline Michigander who played such a vital role keeping our communities going during uncertain times and those who continue to stand on the front lines working to get shots in arms. They are the heroes of this crises.”

The state is still aiming to get 70% of the population vaccinated. As that push continues, health care providers are shifting gears to reach people who are willing to get the vaccine but want it to be convenient and to quell the nerves of people who are hesitant.

