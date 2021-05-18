Michigan adds 1,271 coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan has added 1,271 new coronavirus cases and 83 new deaths to its total.

The deaths announced today include 27 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Ingham County has 22,400 total cases with 364 deaths.

Jackson County has 14,479 total cases with 264 deaths

Eaton County has 8,747 total cases with 194 deaths.

Clinton County has 5,935 total cases with 79 total deaths.

Michigan’s current positivity rate is 6.05%, 3.05% above the 3% goal.

The daily case average has dropped by 546 cases per day since last week.

Around 56.5% of Michiganders have received one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, putting Michigan 3.5% away from step two of the Michigan Vacc to Normal plan and 13.5% away from herd immunity.

As COVID numbers in Michigan continue to improve, businesses are reopening and relaxing COVID restrictions.

Studio C near the Meridian Mall in Okemos reopened, marking the first time that all Celebration-brand cinemas have been open in Michigan since the start of the pandemic.