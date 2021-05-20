Michigan adds 1,372 new coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan has added 1,372 new coronavirus cases and 74 new deaths to its total.

61 of these deaths were identified during a Vital Records review.

Ingham County has 22,452 total cases with 368 total deaths.

Eaton County has 8,779 total cases with 196 total deaths.

Clinton County has 5,945 total cases with 80 total deaths.

Jackson County has 14,530 total cases with 265 total deaths.

Michigan’s case average per-day is 1,372, a 426 case drop from last week.

In all, Michigan has now had 881,057 total confirmed cases since the virus was detected her in March 2020 and 18,815 related deaths.

Michigan’s current positivity rate is 5.49%, 2.49% above the target.

57.1% of Michiganders have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, putting the state 2.9% away from step two in the four step Vacc to Normal plan.

Despite the increase in vaccine supplies, many Michiganders are still hesitant to receive the shot.

Health officials are also now focusing on reaching people in their communities and addressing hesitation. Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist reminded residents that getting vaccinated is the best way to stop the pandemic. Whitmer urged those who are nervous about getting it to talk to their family doctor about how it works and why it’s safe.

“The vaccine represents hope and healing,” Whitmer said.

WOODTV8 staff contributed to this report