Michigan adds 1,378 new coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan has added 1,378 COVID-19 cases since Saturday, May 22 and 14 deaths.

The average case numbers on Sunday and Monday were 689 per day.

Ingham County has 22,511 total cases with 370 total deaths.

Jackson County has 14,591 total cases with 268 total deaths.

Eaton County has 8,797 total cases with 200 total deaths.

Clinton County has 5,967 total cases with 81 total deaths.

Michigan has a 4.35% positivity rate, a drastic increase since April where the positivity rate neared 18%. Michigan is now just 1.35% away from the target goal. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once

Michigan’s death averages over Sunday and Monday were 14, a 39 death drop since last week.

The vaccination percentage is on a steady, if slow, rise, with 58% of people over the age of 16 now with at least one dose.

As things get better, workers from all sectors were allowed to return to in-person work Monday and the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued updated guidance, saying that fully vaccinated employees don’t have to wear a mask or practice social distancing in the workplace.

The state is also expected to raise capacity restrictions for indoor venues on June 1 and lift them entirely, along with broad mask mandates, July 1.

WoodTV8 contributed to this report.