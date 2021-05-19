Michigan adds 1,560 new coronavirus cases

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan has added 1,560 new coronavirus cases to its total and 31 new deaths.

Ingham County has 22,424 total cases with 365 total deaths.

Eaton County has 8,758 total cases with 194 total deaths.

Clinton County has 5,924 total cases with 79 total deaths.

Jackson County has 14,509 total cases with 265 deaths.

With 7.8 million doses administered, 56.8% of Michigan residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, putting Michigan 3.2% away from step two in the four-step “Vacc to normal” plan.

Michigan’s current positivity rate is 6.17%, 3.17% away from the 3% target.

Daily average deaths are down by 23, but it’s not all good news.

Michigan still has the highest case rate in the country and the second highest number of cases. We also are third in deaths and highest in death rates.

We also are number one in inpatient and ICU hospitalization.