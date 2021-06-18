Michigan adds 162 new coronavirus cases as case numbers continue to drop across the state

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan has added 162 new coronavirus cases and 14 new deaths to its total on Friday.

Ingham County has seen 22,685 total cases with 378 total deaths.

Clinton County has seen 6,028 total cases with 85 total deaths.

Eaton County has seen 8,865 total cases with 199 total deaths.

Jackson County ahs seen 14,721 total cases with 283 total deaths.

The State of Michigan will no longer be updating coronavirus numbers over the weekend, the State announced on Friday.

Around 4,783,345 Michigan residents have been fully vaccinated, or around 55.7% of the state, putting Michigan less than 15% away from herd immunity as Governor Whitmer announced that all coronavirus restrictions will be lifted on Tuesday. Overall, 60.8% of Michiganders over 16 have received at least one dose.

Michigan has now counted 893,164 total confirmed cases since the virus was first detected here in March 2020 and 19,612 related deaths.

On Thursday, labs tested 19,372 samples for the virus and 225 were positive, which works out to 1.16%. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Michigan’s average case rate has been declining for nine weeks and is now around 23 cases per million people per day; in the spring surge, it peaked at more than 670. The seven-day average of the positive test rate has dropped to 1.7%, the lowest it has been since the pandemic began and well below the 3% threshold public health officials say shows community spread is controlled. Statewide, only about 360 adults confirmed to have the virus are being treated at hospitals. The average death rate has been down for more than six weeks and is now around 18 per day.

Health officials attribute the improving figures to the proliferation of COVID-19 vaccines. With about 8.8 million doses administered in Michigan, 60.8% of residents 16 and up — or about 4.9 million people — have gotten at least one dose. Among people 12 and up, 55.7%% have gotten at least one dose.