Michigan adds 1700 new cases, 6 deaths due to COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan added 1,774 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths due to the coronavirus today.

The state’s total is now 557,883 cases and 14,497 deaths.

The Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 website currently has Michigan logging 6.54% tests as positive.

Michigan has conducted more than 9.2 million tests and almost 159,000 people have been vaccinated.

Relative to the population, Michigan has vaccinated 1.6% of its population.

East Lansing City Council’s new ordinance: Violating a public health order could cost you $500

If you are found in violation of a local, Ingham County, or statewide public health order, you could be subject to a $500 fine under a new ordinance passed unanimously Thursday night by the East Lansing City Council.

The emergency ordinance goes into effect today, Jan. 29 and will remain in effect until it is amended or repealed through an ordinance adopted by the City Council. A similar, previous ordinance expired at the end of 2020.

RELATED: East Lansing City Council adopts new emergency ordinance

“This ordinance will provide our police officers with the continued ability to write tickets for violations of public health orders, including the current gathering limits that have been put into place for the health and safety of community members,” said East Lansing City Manager George Lahanas. “With a new, more contagious variant of COVID-19 detected in our state, it is more important than ever to be vigilant. That means continuing to wear a mask, practice safe physical distancing, avoid gatherings and practice regular hand washing.”

VIDEO: COVID-19 outbreaks tripled in K-12 school settings in past week

Michigan COVID-19 outbreaks in K-12 schools tripled in the past week, according to the most recent state health data.

The number of new outbreaks in school settings jumped from 8 to 26.

The week before, the jump was made from an all-time low of 2 COVID-19 outbreaks to 8 in school settings.

Protect Michigan Commission sets goal of vaccinating 70% of Michiganders age 16 and older ASAP

The Protect Michigan Commission unveiled the state’s strategy to get 70% of Michiganders age 16 and older vaccinated as quickly as possible as part of Michigan’s COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy.

The commission is tasked with helping Michigan reach its goal of 50,000 shots in arms per day.

Established by Executive Order 2020-193, the commission serves as an advisory group to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Michigan restaurants now have option to hire ventilation inspector as part of MI COVID-19 Safer Dining Program

The State of Michigan is expanding on the new MI COVID-19 Safer Dining Program.

Under the voluntary program, restaurants utilize a licensed HVAC contractor or engineer to inspect their ventilation systems and receive recommended changes to improve circulation within their workplace and reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread.

The program’s parameters are based on the best guidance available from the CDC, EPA and the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers.