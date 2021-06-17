Michigan adds 172 new coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan has added 172 new coronavirus cases and 20 deaths as the virus continues to retreat across the state.

18 of the deaths reported today come from a vital records review.

Ingham County has seen 22,685 total cases with 378 total deaths.

Eaton County has seen 8,861 total cases with 199 total deaths.

Clinton County has seen 6,024 total cases with 85 total deaths.

Jackson County has seen 14,714 total case 283 total deaths.



MDHHS on Thursday announced 172 newly confirmed cases of the virus and 20 more associated deaths. Of those deaths, 18 were discovered during a three-times-per week review of the state’s database of death certificates to find any that had not already been reported to the state.

Michigan has now counted 893,002 total confirmed cases since the virus was first detected here in March 2020 and 19,598 related deaths.

On Wednesday, labs tested 21,286 samples for the virus and 243 were positive, which works out to 1.14%. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

As metrics continue to approve across the board, two of Michigan’s eight regions (Saginaw and Jackson) have been moved to Risk Level B — the third-lowest option on a scale from low to E. The remaining six regions are at Risk Level C, with the Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo regions getting a better rating once June 12 data was considered. The state says all regions are expected to get even better ratings soon.

The seven-day average of the positive test rate has dropped to 1.8%, the lowest it has been since the pandemic began and well below the 3% threshold public health officials say shows community spread is controlled. The average case rate, which has been declining for nine weeks, is well below last summer’s low.

Hospitalizations have been down for more than seven weeks and the rate is now lower than it has been since October of last year. As of Thursday, Spectrum Health was treating 47 patients for COVID-19, finally dropping below its March low.

The average death rate has been down for more than six weeks and is now around 20 per day.

With about 8.8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Michigan, the state is inching toward 61% of residents 16 and up — or about 4.9 million people — with at least one dose. Among people 12 and up, more than 55% have gotten at least one dose. That’s about 4.8 million people.

“This is a great day, however, there is more work to be done,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive, said in a statement. “We can’t let our guard down as there continue to be several variants of the COVID-19 virus circulating in our state, including the concerning Delta variant. The COVID-19 vaccine is the most important tool we have to reduce the spread of the virus and I urge everyone ages 12 and up who has not yet received their vaccine to get it as soon as possible. Talk to your health care provider, your local health department or your neighborhood pharmacist about joining the millions of Michiganders who have received their vaccine.”

WoodTV 8 contributed to this report.