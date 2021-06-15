Michigan adds 182 new coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS/WOOD) — Michigan has reported 182 more confirmed coronavirus cases and 26 more virus-related deaths as the trajectory of the state’s outbreak continues on a downward trend.

Tuesday’s update included seven deaths discovered during a review of death certificates to find any that had not already been reported to the state. Such checks are conducted three times per week.

Ingham County has seen 22,683 total cases with 378 total deaths.

Eaton County has seen 8,860 total cases with 199 total deaths.

Clinton County has seen 6,022 total cases with 85 total deaths.

Jackson County has seen 14,707 total cases with 283 total deaths.

In all, Michigan has now confirmed 892,651 cases of coronavirus since it was first detected here about 15 months ago and 19,574 related deaths.

Nationwide, 600,000 deaths have been linked to the virus, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. That’s more people than live in the city of Milwaukee and about as many as the number of Americans who died of cancer in 2019.

In Michigan, labs on Monday tested 13,666 samples for the virus and 250 were positive, which works out to 1.83%. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

With more than 8.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Michigan, 60.6% of residents 16 and up have gotten at least one dose. That figure is up one tenth of a percentage point from the previous day. Among people 12 and up, 55.3% have gotten at least one dose.

As the vaccination rate continues to creep up, Michigan’s case rate has been trending down for about nine weeks and is now well below last summer’s low.

The seven-day average of the positive test rate is headed toward 2%, lower than it has been in a year. Public health officials say a rate below 3% shows community spread is controlled.

Only about 460 adults confirmed to have COVID-19 are being treated in Michigan hospitals. Only about 3% of all hospital beds in the state are treating COVID-19 patients; that percentage peaked around 20% during the spring surge.

While declines in the average dearth rate have slowed over the last few weeks, it continues to trend down and is now lower than it has been since March.

On Friday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services updated its rules for testing agricultural workers for the virus. Under the new epidemic order, workers who are fully vaccinated don’t have to undergo regular screening unless they are showing symptoms or have a known exposure.