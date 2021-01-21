Michigan adds 2,100 new COVID-19 cases today

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today reported 2165 new cases and 148 deaths due to the novel coronavirus.

Of the 148 deaths, 128 were identified in a vital records review.

Sparrow Health System today reported it had distributed 16,700+ daily doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday at midnight.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has set an initial operational goal of vaccinating 70% of people age 16 years of age and older, or about 5.6 million people, for COVID-19 by the end of 2021.

Here is an outline of the timeline across the age groups.

A dramatic drop in the number of flu cases this season — an indirect result of the COVID-19 pandemic — is stunning doctors.

From Sept. 29 to Dec. 28, 2019, the CDC reported more than 65,000 cases of influenza across the U.S. During the same period during the 2020 flu season, the agency reported 1,016 cases.

Dr. Joshua Kline, chief medical officer for Parkview Physicians Group in Fort Wayne, Indiana, said he’s amazed by the figures.

“I think it is quite striking to see just how much difference the COVID-19 precautions make as far as the transmission of respiratory illness,” he said. “It’s very striking to see it going from 65,000 cases to 1,000 or so cases this year and we’ve really seen that pattern worldwide, not just in the U.S.”

Dr. Allen Maertin, with Lutheran Health Physicians in Fort Wayne, said from the 2019 to 2020 flu seasons, their influenza A cases dropped by 90% and influenza B dropped 75%

National update:

The coronavirus pandemic is at the top of President Joe Biden’s agenda on his first full day in office. He is expected to sign 10 executive orders Thursday as part of his strategy to combat COVID-19, which has killed more than 400,000 Americans and infected more than 24 million people nationwide.

The administration has outlined a plan that aims to vastly expand testing and vaccine availability, reopen a majority of schools in the next 100 days, and administer 100 million vaccine doses by the end of April.

White House officials acknowledge, however, that much of their plan will be impossible if Congress doesn’t pass the administration’s nearly $2 trillion coronavirus proposal.

The new president has already taken action to bolster the federal government’s response to the pandemic — and to target some of former President Donald Trump’s most controversial initiatives. In the Oval Office on Wednesday, hours after he was sworn in, Mr. Biden signed a stack of executive orders and actions on COVID-19, immigration, climate change, racial equality and other issues.

Among his first actions were orders to mandate the wearing of masks on all federal property, rejoin the Paris climate accord and boost federal support for underserved communities.

“We need to ask average Americans to do their part,” said Mr. Biden’s COVID response coordinator Jeffrey Zients. “Defeating the virus requires a coordinated nationwide effort.”

“What we’re inheriting [from the Trump administration] is so much worse than we could have imagined,” he said.

In a major shift from the Trump era, the Biden administration on Thursday also thanked the World Health Organization for leading the pandemic response globally. Dr. Anthony Fauci announced the U.S. will resume funding for the U.N. health agency.