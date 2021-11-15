Michigan adds 21,034 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The State of Michigan has confirmed 21,034 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday. The state is now averaging 7,011 cases per day.

95 deaths were also found, 27 of which were located in a vital records review.

Ingham County has seen 29,925 total cases with 460 total deaths.

Eaton County has seen 12,585 toal cases with 244 total deaths.

Jackson County has seen 21,048 total cases with 344 total deaths.

Clinton County has seen 8,079 total cases with 115 total deaths.

70.2% of Michiganders have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, putting the state above its goal of 70%.