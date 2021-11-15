Michigan adds 21,034 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The State of Michigan has confirmed 21,034 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday. The state is now averaging 7,011 cases per day.

95 deaths were also found, 27 of which were located in a vital records review.

  • Ingham County has seen 29,925 total cases with 460 total deaths.
  • Eaton County has seen 12,585 toal cases with 244 total deaths.
  • Jackson County has seen 21,048 total cases with 344 total deaths.
  • Clinton County has seen 8,079 total cases with 115 total deaths.

70.2% of Michiganders have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, putting the state above its goal of 70%.

