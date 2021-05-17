Michigan adds 2,230 COVID-19 cases

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan has added 2,230 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths since Saturday, May 15.

Over the weekend, the average number of new cases was 1,115 per day.

Ingham County has a 22,234 total cases and 361 total deaths.

Jackson County has a total of 14,398 total cases with 264 total deaths.

Eaton County has a total of 8,732 total cases with 193 total deaths.

Clinton County has a total of 5,632 cases with 79 total deaths.

Michigan’s current case positivity rate is 5.68%, 2.68% the 3% target.

These numbers come as COVID-19 restrictions have loosened as vaccination rates rise.

Meijer relaxed their mask requirements on Monday, saying fully-vaccinated customers no longer have to wear masks in-store.

“Starting today, fully vaccinated customers may shop without a face covering where allowed under state or local law. Non-vaccinated customers must continue to wear a face covering while shopping in our stores, except where medical conditions prevent them from wearing one. Our team members will still be required to wear face coverings while we evaluate regulatory requirements.“

Target and Meijer have joined other major retailers such as Walmart, Sam’s Club, Costco, Trader Joe’s in dropping mask requirements for vaccinated customers and employees.

Vaccinated Americans can take advantage of deals and freebies offered by businesses. Krispy Kreme is offering a free donut every day to customers that show their vaccine cards,

Sam Adams will CashApp vaccinated Americans $7 if you’re one of the first 10,000 people who show evidence of a vaccination with the #ShotForSam.

Despite mask requirements relaxing across the U.S., many are hesitant to take off their face coverings.

“I’ve worn a mask where it really wasn’t required,” Jan Massie, who is fully vaccinated and lives in suburban Birmingham, said Saturday. “Many people, more than I expected, still are, too.”

