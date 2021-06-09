Michigan adds 257 new coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS/WOOD) – Michigan has added 257 new coronavirus cases and seven more deaths on Wednesday.

Today’s positive test rate is lower than the state has seen since the very start of the pandemic.

Ingham County has seen 22,658 total cases with 378 total deaths.

Clinton County has seen 6,009 total cases with 84 total deaths.

Eaton County has seen 8,851 total cases with 198 total deaths.

Jackson County has seen 14,686 total cases with 282 total deaths.

Per Michigan.gov/coronavirus

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed cases in Michigan to 891,314 since the virus was first detected here on March 10, 2020, and the total number of associated deaths to 19,439.

On Tuesday, 20,788 samples were tested for the virus and 383. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

The positive test rate for Tuesday was 1.84%. That’s the lowest figure since March 11, 2020, when the state ran only one test and it was negative.

The seven-day average of the positive test rate has dropped to 2.7%. That’s below the 3% threshold that public health officials have said shows community spread is controlled. The average has not been below 3% since August and it hasn’t been as low as it is now since July 3 of last year.

The improving positive test rate isn’t the only key virus metric that has been looking better — in fact, just about every number keeps getting better. The seven-day average of the case rate has been on a steady decline for nine weeks and is now below its summer 2020 low. Only about 630 adults confirmed to have COVID-19 are in the hospital — the last surge peaked at around 4,160 inpatients. The average death rate is also lower than it has been since March.

More than 8.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Michigan so far and 59.8% of residents 16 and up have gotten at least one dose. Among people 12 and up, nearly 55% have gotten at least one dose.