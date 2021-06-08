Michigan adds 293 new coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS/WOOD) – Michigan has reported 293 more confirmed cases of coronavirus and 56 related deaths as the state’s metrics continue to show marked signs of improvement.

Tuesday’s update included 37 deaths discovered during a review of the state’s death certificate database to find any that had not already been reported to the state.

Ingham County has seen 22,642 total cases with 378 total deaths.

Clinton County has seen 6,005 total cases with 84 total deaths.

Eaton County has seen 8,848 total cases with 198 total deaths.

Jackson County has seen 14,684 total cases with 278 total deaths.

In all, Michigan has now seen 891,057 confirmed cases of the virus since it was first detected here nearly 15 months ago and 19,432 related deaths.

On Monday, 14,948 samples were tested for the virus and 323, or 2.16%, were positive. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

About 8.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Michigan so far and 59.7% of residents 16 and up have gotten at least one dose. Among people 12 and up, 54.4% have gotten at least one dose.

All Michigan’s key virus metrics keep looking better and better. The seven-day average of the case rate has been on a steady decline for nearly nine weeks and is now below its summer 2020 low. The average of the positive test rate is close to 3%, the threshold public health officials point to to show community spread is controlled.

The number of adults confirmed to have COVID-19 in the hospital has dropped below its February low. The death rate is also lower than it has been since March.

WoodTV 8 contributed to this report.