Michigan adds 301 coronavirus cases as numbers continue to improve

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS/WOOD) – Michigan has reported 301 more confirmed coronavirus cases and 40 more virus-related deaths as it again posted the lowest positive test rate since the state started running hundreds or more tests each day.

The Thursday update included 28 deaths discovered in a review of death certificates to find any that had not already been reported to the state. Those checks happen three times per week.

Ingham County has seen 22,658 total cases with 378 total deaths.

Clinton County has seen 6,009 total cases with 84 total deaths.

Eaton County has seen 8,851 total cases with 198 total deaths.

Jackson County has seen 14,686 total cases with 282 total deaths.

Metrics continue to improve as the daily death average has dropped by 6 deaths-per-day when compared to last week.

On Wednesday, 21,454 samples were tested for the virus and 373, or 1.74%, were positive. That’s the lowest positive test rate since March 11, 2020, when the state ran only one test and it was negative.

The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

The state has been seeing all its key coronavirus metrics on the decline since April. One of the most encouraging is the seven-day average of the positive test rate, which is now below the 3% threshold that public health officials have said shows community spread is controlled.

The seven-day average of the case rate has been on a steady decline for nine weeks and is now below its summer 2020 low. The average hospitalization and death rates are also lower than they have been since March.

About 8.6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Michigan and 59.9% of residents 16 and up have gotten at least one dose. Among people 12 and up, nearly 55% have gotten at least one dose.