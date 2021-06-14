Michigan adds 338 coronavirus cases as weekend sees positivity below 2%

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS/WOOD) — Michigan reported 338 more coronavirus cases over the weekend and counted eight more virus-related deaths.

Ingham County has seen 22,675 total cases with 378 total deaths.

Eaton County has seen 8,859 total cases with 198 total deaths.

Clinton County has seen 6,015 total cases with 84 total deaths.

Jackson County has seen 14,695 total cases with 283 total deaths.

With the Monday update, which included two days’ worth of data, Michigan has now recorded 892,469 confirmed cases of the virus since it was first detected here a little more than 15 months ago and 19,548 related deaths.

On Saturday, labs tested 14,835 samples for the virus and 174 were positive, which works out to 1.17%. On Sunday, 17,180 samples were tested and 214, or 1.25%, were positive.

The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Michigan’s case rate has been on the decline for about nine weeks. The seven-day average of the positive test rate has dropped to around 2%, lower than it has been in a year and comfortably below the 3% threshold that public health officials point to to show community spread is controlled. It is still declining.

Only about 450 adults confirmed to have COVID-19 are being treated in Michigan hospitals. Less than 4% of all beds in the state are treating COVID-19 patients; that percentage peaked around 20% during the spring surge. The hospitalization rate has dipped below its post-fall surge low and is now lower than it has been since October of last year.

The average death rate is lower than it has been since March.

With more than 8.6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Michigan, 60% of residents 16 and up have gotten at least one dose. Among people 12 and up, 55% have gotten at least one dose.

Clinics are continuing to pop up as health officials keep encouraging people to get vaccinated. Family Health Center has scheduled one for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 25 at the Kalamazoo Air Zoo. People can get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, plus a free pass to the Air Zoo as a perk.

Walk-ins are welcome, but you are encouraged to make an appointment online or by calling 269.488.0804 to keep things moving.

Second doses will be given three weeks later from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 16 at the Air Zoo.