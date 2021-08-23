Michigan adds 3,920 new coronavirus cases over the weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan has added 3,920 new coronavirus cases to its total since Saturday, August 21, with 10 deaths.

The deaths added today include 5 found in a vital records review.

Michigan has now seen 933,394 total COVID-19 cases and 20,123 deaths.

Ingham County has seen 23,615 total cases with 393 total deaths.

Clinton County has seen 6,230 total cases with 89 total deaths.

Eaton County has seen 9,222 total cases with 202 total deaths.

Jackson County has seen 15,449 total cases with 294 total deaths.

Michigan’s new average is now 1,273 new cases a day.

Around 65.1% of eligible Michiganders have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, putting the state less than 5% away from the herd immunity goal of 70%.

In national news, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has received full approval from US officials, including the Food and Drug Administration (FDA.)

Previously, the vaccines were administered under special emergency powers granted by the government.

Officials are hoping this move will encourage some skeptics to receive the shot.

President Joe Biden said that for those who hesitated to get the vaccine until it received what he dubbed the “gold standard” of FDA approval, “the moment you’ve been waiting for is here.”

“Please get vaccinated today,” he said.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla called the FDA’s action “an important milestone that I think will unlock some of the more skeptical minds.”

Pfizer said the U.S. is the first country to grant full approval of its vaccine, in a process that required a 360,000-page application and rigorous inspections. Never before has the FDA has so much evidence to judge a shot’s safety.

The formula, jointly developed with Germany’s BioNTech, will be marketed under the brand name Comirnaty.

Moderna has also applied to the FDA for full approval of its vaccine. Johnson & Johnson, maker of the third option in the U.S., said it hopes to do so later this year.

Just over half of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. Vaccinations in this country bottomed out in July at an average of about a half-million shots per day, down from a peak of 3.4 million a day in mid-April. As the delta variant fills hospital beds, shots are on the rise again, with a million a day given Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Full approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine means it meets the same “very high standards required of all the approved vaccines we rely on every day,” said Dr. Jesse Goodman of Georgetown University, a former FDA vaccine chief. That should help “anyone who still has concerns gain confidence” in the shots.

Currently, the FDA has authorized third doses of either Pfizer’s or Moderna’s vaccine only for certain people with severely weakened immune systems, such as organ transplant recipients. For everyone else, the Biden administration is planning for boosters starting in the fall. But the FDA is evaluating that question separately.

In reaching Monday’s decision, the FDA said serious side effects remain very rare, such as chest pain and heart inflammation a few days after the second dose, mostly in young men.

As for effectiveness, six months into Pfizer’s original study, the vaccine remained 97% protective against severe COVID-19. Protection against milder infection waned slightly, from a peak of 96% two months after the second dose to 84% by six months.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.