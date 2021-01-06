Michigan adds 4,300+ new COVID-19 cases

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan reported 4,326 new COVID-19 cases and 51 deaths today.

Michigan is now approaching 13,000 deaths and 508,800 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Today the governor announced that Michigan is transitioning to a new phase of vaccination on Monday, Jan. 11.

That phase includes allowing Michiganders age 65 and older; frontline essential workers including police officers, first responders, frontline state and federal workers and jail and prison staff; and preK-12 teachers and childcare providers.

To date, 80% of deaths have occurred among those age 65 and older. In addition to vaccinating Michiganders who are 75+ in Phase 1B (Phase 1B, Group A), MDHHS is accelerating to vaccinate individuals 65-74 years old (Phase 1C Group A).

MDHHS is accelerating implementation of vaccination of individuals 65-74 years due to concern around disparity in life expectancy by race/ethnicity for this group (Phase 1C, Group A).

Michigan’s top epidemiologist says the state’s decline in coronavirus cases has plateaued and that health officials are “expecting a rebound.”

On average, Michigan is averaging 237 cases per million from 198 in Traverse City to 342 in the Jackson region.

Even though the case rate declined over 46 days, the case rate is 2x that of October.

About 12.6% of in patient beds are being used for COVID patients, which is down from 19.6 % on Dec. 4.

The percentage of positive tests has increased to 9.6%, something Dr. Khaldun said is “concerning” because it was 8.2% on Dec. 27.

Dr. Khaldun also said she is worried that the state is getting off track in limiting the spread of the virus.

“I am concerned that we may be seeing slowing of progress we were making before holidays,” she said.

Dr. Khaldun addressed vaccines on top of community spread, which had some more encouragin words.

Michigan ranks in the top 5 of states in relation to the percent of the population it has vaccinated, contrary to the CDC’s website, which lists Michigan in the bottom 7 for vaccination distribution.

The CDC website’s information is incorrect, Dr. Khaldun and Governor Whitmer confirmed today. The CDC’s website takes longer to update and does not have the most updated information.

Limited numbers of spectators will be allowed for the final rounds of the Michigan High School Athletic Association Football and Girls Volleyball Tournaments.

The decision to allow spectators comes after approval received today from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

Football teams will receive 125 tickets, to be divided among game participants for purchase by immediate family members via the GoFan digital ticketing platform. Volleyball teams will receive 50 tickets, also to be purchased by immediate family via GoFan.

