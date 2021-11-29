Michigan adds 5,066 new COVID-19 cases per-day since Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The State of Michigan has confirmed 25,329 new COVID-19 cases and 137 ever since Thursday. The state’s new average number of cases per-day is 5,066.

A total of 57 deaths were discovered through a vital records review.

Ingham County has seen 31,879 cases with 486 deaths.

Eaton County has seen 13,723 total cases with 264 total deaths.

Clinton County has seen 8,675 total cases with 123 total deaths.

Jackson County has seen 22,969 total cases with 354 total deaths.

Around 70.9% of Michiganders age 16+ have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, putting the state 0.9% above its goal of 70%.

Michigan’s number of hospitalized adults with confirmed COVID-19 cases reached a new pandemic high Monday, near 4,200, as the state continued to confront surging infections.

The total of 4,181 surpassed the previous record of 4,158, which was set seven months ago.

Only Minnesota had a higher seven-day case rate than Michigan as of Sunday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 20% of tests were positive, a level not seen since the early days of the pandemic when there was a testing shortage.

State health officials continue to urge people to get vaccinated and to wear masks in public settings to limit the spread of the coronavirus amid a fourth surge. The federal government has deployed 44 military medical staffers to help hospitals in Grand Rapids and Dearborn cope.