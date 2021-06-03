Michigan adds 510 coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan has added 510 coronavirus cases and 57 deaths to its total today. The deaths announced today also includes 62 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Tuesday’s update from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services included a review of death certificates to find any that had not already been reported to the state. That check discovered 62 deaths associated with COVID-19. But because of corrections to data, the total tally increased by 57.

Ingham County has seen 22,605 total cases with 374 total deaths.

Eaton County has seen 8,835 total cases with 199 total deaths.

Clinton County has seen 5,996 total cases with 84 total deaths.

Jackson County has seen 14,673 total cases with 272 total deaths

In all, Michigan has now counted 889,511 total confirmed cases of the virus since it was first detected here nearly 15 months ago and 19,266 related deaths.

On Wednesday, labs tested 21,955 samples for the virus and 528 were positive, which is 2.4%. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

All the key virus metrics have been on a sustained decline since April. Dropping case rates — now lower than they have been since last summer — have pushed all eight of the state’s regions to Risk Level D, the second-highest level. The statewide seven-day average of the positive test rate has reached 4.2%, the lowest it has been since March 5.

The count of adults in the hospital with COVID-19 is the lowest it has been since early March. Michigan now ranks fourth in the nation for hospital bed utilization, down four slots from the previous week.

The death rate, the last metric to show trend changes, has been on a steady decline for weeks and dropped 32% last week from the week previous. It is now lower than it has been since late March.

At the same time, Michigan continues to make slow but steady progress in reaching its goal to vaccinate 70% of the adult population. About 8.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far, reaching around 59% of residents 16 and up. About 54% of residents age 12 and up have gotten at least one dose.

More organizations and companies are offering freebies or coupons to try to sweeten the deal to encourage people to get vaccinated. The Detroit Tigers, for example, will give you two free tickets if you get vaccinated at the popup clinic at the Fox Theatre in Detroit — which is just down the street from Comerica Park — between June 8 and June 13. McLaren Health Care and Meijer are running the clinic. You can either schedule head of time online or by calling 810.344.4050, and walk-ups will be welcome as doses are available.