Michigan adds 7,108 new COVID-19 cases since Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The State of Michigan has confirmed 7,108 new COVID-19 cases and 135 deaths since Tuesday.

The average number of cases per day is 3,554. 78 deaths were identified during a vital records review.

Ingham County has seen 27,182 total cases and 440 total deaths.

Eaton County has seen 11,112 total cases and 227 total deaths.

Jackson County has seen 18,347 total cases and 315 total deaths.

Clinton County has seen 7,242 total cases and 99 deaths.

68.4% of Michiganders have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, putting the state only 1.6% away from the 70% goal.