Michigan adds 739 new coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan has 739 new coronavirus cases and 66 new deaths.

31 of the deaths were found during a vital records review of death certificates that identify any unreported coronavirus deaths.

In total, Michigan has seen 885,319cases and 19,019 deaths.

Ingham County has seen 22,511 total cases with 370 total deaths.

Clinton County has seen 5,967 total cases with 81 deaths.

Eaton County has seen 8,797 total cases with 200 total deaths.

Jackson County has seen 14,591 total cases with 268 total deaths.

The state’s key virus metrics have been showing sustained improvements, with the seven-day average of the positive test rate now 6.5%, the lowest it has been since March 16 and only a little more than twice the 3% threshold that public health officials say shows spread is controlled. The case rate has been dropping for more than six weeks. The count of adults in the hospital confirmed to have the virus has dropped every day for five weeks. The death rate has been showing declines for the past few weeks.

More than 8.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Michigan. Fifty-eight percent of residents over the age of 16 and about 53% of residents age 12 and up have received at least one dose.

