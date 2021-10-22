Michigan adds 7,505 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday, MDHHS urges boosters of Moderna, Johnson & Johnson shots

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan has confirmed 7,505 new COVID-19 cases and 118 deaths on Thursday and Friday.

Today’s deaths include 69 deaths identified during a vital records review.

Ingham County has seen 27,329 total COVID-19 cases with 441 deaths.

Jackson County has seen 18,518 total COVID-19 cases with 318 deaths.

Eaton County has seen 11,210 total cases with 231 deaths.

Clinton County has seen 7,308 total cases with 99 deaths.

68.4% of eligible Michiganders have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, putting the state at 1.6% away from its goal.

Following FDA approval and endorsement of the CDC director, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging eligible Michiganders to receive boosters of the Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Eligible people include those 65 and older, those with underlying health conditions and those who live/work in fields with high-exposure to COVID-19 such as those who live in long-term care facilities.

“We must take every measure we can to protect Michiganders, and that now includes booster doses for the various groups who are now eligible to receive them,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive in a press release. “We know vaccines work and are the way out of the pandemic. The FDA has authorized a booster dose for some individuals to maintain and increase that level of protection. There is an ample supply of vaccines available, and we urge all eligible Michiganders to get their booster dose as soon as possible.”

Per CDC, occupations at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission include frontline essential workers and health care workers including: