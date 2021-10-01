Michigan adds 8,058 new coronaviruses cases since Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan has added 8,058 new COVID-19 cases and 79 deaths to its total today. The numbers include cases from Thursday and Friday. The average number of new cases is 4,029 a day.

42 of the new deaths were identified during a vital record review.

Michigan has now seen 1,030,633 total cases and 21,077 total deaths.

Ingham County has seen 25,627 total cases with 422 total deaths.

Eaton County has seen 10,256 toal cases with 218 total deaths.

Jackson County has seen 17,030 toal cases with 308 total deaths.

Clinton County has seen 6,704 95 total deaths.

Around 67.8% of Michigan has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, putting the state just 2.2% away from the goal of 70%.