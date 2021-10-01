Michigan adds 8,058 new coronaviruses cases since Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan has added 8,058 new COVID-19 cases and 79 deaths to its total today. The numbers include cases from Thursday and Friday. The average number of new cases is 4,029 a day.
42 of the new deaths were identified during a vital record review.
Michigan has now seen 1,030,633 total cases and 21,077 total deaths.
- Ingham County has seen 25,627 total cases with 422 total deaths.
- Eaton County has seen 10,256 toal cases with 218 total deaths.
- Jackson County has seen 17,030 toal cases with 308 total deaths.
- Clinton County has seen 6,704 95 total deaths.
Around 67.8% of Michigan has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, putting the state just 2.2% away from the goal of 70%.