Michigan adds 8,297 cases on Thursday and Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The State of Michigan has confirmed 8,297 new COVID-19 cases and 104 deaths on Thursday and Friday.

The average number of new cases per day is 4,149. 58 deaths identified today were identified during a vital records review.

Ingham County has seen 26,713 total cases with 430 total deaths.

Eaton County has seen 10,859 total cases with 224 total deaths.

Jackson County has seen 17,844 total cases with 311 total deaths.

Clinton County has seen 7,116 total cases and 96 total deaths.

68.2% of eligible Michiganders have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, putting the state just 1.8% away from the herd immunity goal.