Michigan adds 8,297 cases on Thursday and Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The State of Michigan has confirmed 8,297 new COVID-19 cases and 104 deaths on Thursday and Friday.
The average number of new cases per day is 4,149. 58 deaths identified today were identified during a vital records review.
- Ingham County has seen 26,713 total cases with 430 total deaths.
- Eaton County has seen 10,859 total cases with 224 total deaths.
- Jackson County has seen 17,844 total cases with 311 total deaths.
- Clinton County has seen 7,116 total cases and 96 total deaths.
68.2% of eligible Michiganders have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, putting the state just 1.8% away from the herd immunity goal.