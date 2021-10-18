Michigan adds 8,496 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— The State of Michigan has confirmed 8,496 new COVID-19 cases and 46 deaths since Saturday, October 16. 15 deaths were identified through a vital records review.

The state now averages 2,832 new cases per day.

Ingham County has seen a total of 26,873 COVID-19 cases and 443 deaths.

Eaton County has seen a total of 10,954 cases and 226 deaths.

Jackson County has seen a total of 18,011 cases with a total of 22,458 deaths.

Clinton County has seen a total of 7,169 total COVID-19 cases and 98 deaths.

Nearly 68.2% of Michigan residents 16 and up have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This places the state close to its 70% vaccination goal.