Michigan adds 862 coronavirus cases over Memorial Day weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan has confirmed 862 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths over Memorial Day weekend.

Today’s update includes numbers from Sunday, May 30 and Monday, May 31.

Michigan has now counted 888,581 total confirmed cases of coronavirus since it was first detected here nearly 15 months ago and 19,176 related deaths.

On Saturday, labs tested 14,505 samples for the virus and 393 were positive, which is 2.71%%. On Sunday, 18,123 samples were tested and 619, or 3.42%, were positive. On Monday, 9,770 samples were tested and 340, or 3.48%, were positive.

The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Ingham County has seen 22,517 total cases with 373 total deaths.

Eaton County has seen 8,824 total cases with 199 total deaths.

Clinton County has seen 5,990 total cases with 83 total deaths.

Jackson County has seen 14,647 total cases with 271 total deaths.

Around 8.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Michigan. The percentage of residents 16 and up with at least one shot is around 59%. About 53% of residents age 12 and up have gotten at least one dose.

Key virus metrics in Michigan continue to trend down. The seven-day average of the case rate has now sunk below 100 new cases per million people per day — it’s lower now than it ever got between the fall and spring surges. The average rate is now the lowest it has been since late June 2020.

The average positive test rate has dropped to 5%, the lowest it has been since March 11. The rate is now less than twice the 3% public health officials point to to show that community spread is controlled.

The hospitalization and death rates also continue to improve, with hospitalizations the lowest they have been since March 12 and the average death rate about cut in half from the spring surge peak in late April.

As the pandemic continues to ease, so have statewide restrictions. On Tuesday, outdoor capacity limits were lifted and indoor limits raised to 50% for all types of places. The curfew on bars and restaurants expired. People who are not fully vaccinated must keep wearing masks indoors until July 1, when the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ broad Gatherings and Face Mask order will run out.

For more information on the COVID-19 pandemic, visit the State of Michigan’s official website.