Michigan adds 8,704 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, new school outbreaks

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan has added 8,704 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend with 62 deaths. The data includes numbers from Saturday, Sunday and Monday and 19 deaths were identified during a vital records review.

Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since the last web update report, the State of Michigan said.

The average number of new cases per day is 2,901.

Ingham County has seen 25,996 total cases with 425 total deaths.

Eaton County has seen 10,464 total cases with 221 total deaths.

Jackson County has seen 17,280 total cses with 309 total deaths.

Clinton County has seen 6,851 total cases with 96 total deaths.

67.8% of eligible Michiganders have received one dose, putting the state 2.2% away from the goal of 70%.

Local schools have also reported a slew of new outbreaks.

Below is a list of school outbreaks.

New School Outbreaks