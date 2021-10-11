Michigan adds 9,137 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday, new school outbreaks

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The State of Michigan has confirmed 9,137 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday and 36 new deaths. 18 deaths were found during a Vital Records Review.
- Ingham County has seen 26,556 total cases with 427 total deaths.
- Eaton County has seen 10,788 total cases with 223 total deaths.
- Jackson County has seen 17,689 total cases with 311 total deaths.
- Clinton County has seen 7,056 total cases with 96 total deaths.
Approximately 67.9% of eligible Michiganders have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, putting the state 2.1% away from the goal of 70%.
The state of Michigan has released a list of current ongoing school oubreaks.
|County
|School
|Address
|City
|Grade Levels
|number of cases
|Students or Staff
|Date
|Eaton
|Parkview Elementary
|301 E Kalamo Hwy
|Charlotte
|Pre-school – elementary
|5
|Students
|10/11/2021
|Eaton
|St Gerald Catholic School
|4433 W Willow Hwy
|Lansing
|Junior high/middle school
|3
|Students
|10/11/2021
|Ingham
|Radmoor Montessori
|2745 Mt. Hope
|Okemos
|Pre-school – elementary
|3
|Students
|10/11/2021
|Ingham
|Washington Woods Middle School
|2055 S Washington Rd
|Holt
|Junior high/middle school
|5
|Students
|10/11/2021
|Ingham
|Murphy Elementary School-Lansing
|1875 Lake Lansing Rd
|Haslett
|Pre-school – elementary
|3
|Students
|10/11/2021
|Jackson
|Cascades Elementary
|1200 S Wisner St
|Jackson
|Pre-school – elementary
|2
|Both
|10/11/2021
|Jackson
|Bean Elementary
|3201 Noble Rd
|Spring Arbor
|Pre-school – elementary
|9
|Students
|10/11/2021
|Jackson
|Concord High School
|219 Monroe St
|Concord
|High school
|5
|Both
|10/11/2021
|Jackson
|East Jackson High School
|15666 N Sutton Rd
|Jackson
|High school
|9
|Students
|10/11/2021
|Jackson
|Western Middle School
|1400 S Dearing Rd
|Parma
|Junior high/middle school
|8
|Students
|10/11/2021
|Jackson
|Lumen Christi
|3483 Spring Arbor Rd
|Jackson
|High school
|4
|Students
|10/11/2021
|Jackson
|Grass Lake High School
|11500 Warrior Trail
|Grass Lake
|High school
|4
|Students
|10/11/2021
|Jackson
|Hanover Horton Elem
|131 Fairview St
|Hanover
|Pre-school – elementary
|4
|Both
|10/11/2021
|Livingston
|Spencer Elementary
|10639 Spencer Rd
|Brighton
|Pre-school – elementary
|6
|Students
|10/11/2021