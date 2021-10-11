Michigan adds 9,137 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday, new school outbreaks

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The State of Michigan has confirmed 9,137 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday and 36 new deaths. 18 deaths were found during a Vital Records Review.

  • Ingham County has seen 26,556 total cases with 427 total deaths.
  • Eaton County has seen 10,788 total cases with 223 total deaths.
  • Jackson County has seen 17,689 total cases with 311 total deaths.
  • Clinton County has seen 7,056 total cases with 96 total deaths.

Approximately 67.9% of eligible Michiganders have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, putting the state 2.1% away from the goal of 70%.

MI Vacc to Normal Tracker

The state of Michigan has released a list of current ongoing school oubreaks.

CountySchoolAddressCityGrade Levelsnumber of casesStudents or StaffDate
EatonParkview Elementary301 E Kalamo HwyCharlottePre-school – elementary5Students10/11/2021
EatonSt Gerald Catholic School 4433 W Willow Hwy LansingJunior high/middle school3Students10/11/2021
InghamRadmoor Montessori 2745 Mt. Hope OkemosPre-school – elementary3Students10/11/2021
InghamWashington Woods Middle School 2055 S Washington RdHoltJunior high/middle school5Students10/11/2021
InghamMurphy Elementary School-Lansing1875 Lake Lansing RdHaslettPre-school – elementary3Students10/11/2021
JacksonCascades Elementary1200 S Wisner StJackson Pre-school – elementary2Both10/11/2021
JacksonBean Elementary3201 Noble RdSpring ArborPre-school – elementary9Students10/11/2021
JacksonConcord High School219 Monroe StConcordHigh school5Both10/11/2021
JacksonEast Jackson High School15666 N Sutton RdJackson High school9Students10/11/2021
JacksonWestern Middle School1400 S Dearing RdParmaJunior high/middle school8Students10/11/2021
JacksonLumen Christi3483 Spring Arbor RdJackson High school4Students10/11/2021
JacksonGrass Lake High School11500 Warrior TrailGrass LakeHigh school4Students10/11/2021
JacksonHanover Horton Elem131 Fairview StHanoverPre-school – elementary4Both10/11/2021
LivingstonSpencer Elementary10639 Spencer RdBrightonPre-school – elementary6Students10/11/2021

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar