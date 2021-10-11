Michigan adds 9,137 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday, new school outbreaks

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The State of Michigan has confirmed 9,137 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday and 36 new deaths. 18 deaths were found during a Vital Records Review.

Ingham County has seen 26,556 total cases with 427 total deaths.

Eaton County has seen 10,788 total cases with 223 total deaths.

Jackson County has seen 17,689 total cases with 311 total deaths.

Clinton County has seen 7,056 total cases with 96 total deaths.

Approximately 67.9% of eligible Michiganders have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, putting the state 2.1% away from the goal of 70%.

The state of Michigan has released a list of current ongoing school oubreaks.