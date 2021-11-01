Michigan adds 9,313 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The State of Michigan confirmed 9,313 new COVID-19 cases and 65 new deaths since Saturday.

Today’s case count includes data from Saturday, Sunday and Monday as well as 29 deaths identified in a vital records review.

Ingham County has seen 28,073 total cases with 448 total deaths.

Jackson County has seen 19,311 total cases with 326 total deaths.

Eaton County has seen 11,583 total cases with 237 total deaths.

Clinton County has seen 7,572 total cases with 105 total deaths.

Around 69.2% of Michiganders have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, putting the state just 0.8% away from its goal.

In international news, the global death toll from COVID-19 topped 5 million on Monday, less than two years into a crisis that has not only devastated poor countries but also humbled wealthy ones with first-rate health care systems.

Together, the United States, the European Union, Britain and Brazil — all upper-middle- or high-income countries — account for one-eighth of the world’s population but nearly half of all reported deaths. The U.S. alone has recorded over 745,000 lives lost, more than any other nation.

“This is a defining moment in our lifetime,” said Dr. Albert Ko, an infectious disease specialist at the Yale School of Public Health. “What do we have to do to protect ourselves so we don’t get to another 5 million?”

The death toll, as tallied by Johns Hopkins University, is about equal to the populations of Los Angeles and San Francisco combined. It rivals the number of people killed in battles among nations since 1950, according to estimates from the Peace Research Institute Oslo. Globally, COVID-19 is now the third leading cause of death, after heart disease and stroke.

The staggering figure is almost certainly an undercount because of limited testing and people dying at home without medical attention, especially in poor parts of the world, such as India.