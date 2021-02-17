Michigan adds 939 new COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan added 939 new coronavirus cases with 11 deaths due to COVID-19 today.

90 cases of B.1.1.7 variant detected at state prison in Ionia

Officials announced Tuesday night that 90 cases of the B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant have been identified inside a state prison in Ionia.

Daily testing of staff and prisoners for the variant began at Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility after it had its first case last week. The first case was identified as an employee, Michigan State Police said.

Officials say of the first set of samples tested, 90 out of 95 came back positive. Two employees and 88 prisoners had positive results. There are more than 100 tests pending at the lab.

6,000 small businesses across Michigan awarded $52.5 million in grants

6,000 small businesses across the state will receive a portion of the $52.5 million made available by the Michigan Small Business Survival Grant Program.

Approved by the Michigan Strategic Fund on Jan. 14, the Michigan Small Business Survival Grant Program allocated $55 million to provide support to Michigan small businesses to meet the urgent need of businesses that experienced a significant financial hardship due to COVID-19 emergency “gatherings and face mask orders.”

The program allowed for grants of up to $20,000 to be awarded to businesses that are fully closed, with grants of up to $15,000 awarded to businesses that have been partially closed, or otherwise are open and can demonstrate an impact. A total of 5 percent of overall funding for the program was able to go toward administrative costs of the economic development organizations administering the grants.

FEMA team deploys to Michigan to support vaccine distribution

A FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) team has deployed to Michigan to assist the state’s efforts in expanding COVID-19 vaccination capacity across the state. The DSA team—consisting of ten FEMA staff with expertise in community outreach—will support state health strike teams across the state starting this week.

“This FEMA team is prepared to fully support Michigan’s vaccine distribution plan,” said Kevin M. Sligh, acting regional administrator, FEMA Region 5. “These specialists are an important resource to the state’s overall COVID-19 response, helping to ensure everyone in Michigan who wants a vaccine can get one.”

The DSA team’s mission will include assisting the state with creating county health profiles to expand vaccine capacity at the local level and staffing state health strike teams to help communities address shortfalls and expand the vaccine program across Michigan.