Michigan adds about 1,200 new COVID cases, 10 deaths Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today Michigan health officials confirmed another 1,193 people tested positive for COVID-19, and 10 others died from complications of the virus.

The news comes as President Joe Biden is expected to visit Pfizer’s plant in Portage, where COVID-19 vaccines are being manufactured, next week.

That’s according to 6 News sister station WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids.

The Kalamazoo County Undersheriff Jim VanDyken confirmed to News 8 the president would be visiting, though he did not know precisely what day to expect him.

This will be Biden’s first visit to Michigan as president.

He announced Thursday that the U.S. will secure 600 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine — both from Pfizer and Moderna — by July, enough to vaccinate 300 million people.

NATIONALLY

Friday the Biden Administration issued new guidelines, on how to safely reopen schools.

The nation’s top public health agency said Friday that in-person schooling can resume safely with masks, social distancing and other strategies, but vaccination of teachers, while important, is not a prerequisite for reopening.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its long-awaited road map for getting students back to classrooms in the middle of a pandemic. But its guidance is just that — the agency cannot force schools to reopen, and agency officials were careful to say they are not calling for a mandate that all U.S. schools be reopened.

Officials said there is strong evidence now that schools can reopen, especially at lower grade levels.

The new guidance includes many of the same measures previously backed by the CDC, but it suggests them more forcefully. It emphasizes that all of the recommendations must be implemented strictly and consistently to keep schools safe. It also provides more detailed suggestions about what type of schooling should be offered given different levels of virus transmission, with differing advice for elementary, middle, and high schools.

Recommended measures include hand washing, disinfection of school facilities, diagnostic testing and contact tracing to find new infections and separate infected people from others in a school. It’s also more emphatic than past guidance on the need to wear masks in school.

“We know that most clusters in the school setting have occurred when there are breaches in mask wearing,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC’s director, said in a call with reporters.

Although the guidance says vaccinating teachers should not be seen as a condition to reopen, Walensky said it can provide “an additional layer of protection.”

The guidance was issued as President Joe Biden faces increasing pressure to deliver on his promise to get the majority of schools back to in-person teaching by the end of his first 100 days in office. The White House said this week that a national strategy would be guided by science.

“This is free from political meddling,” Walensky said.

There’s wide agreement that learning in the classroom is more effective and that students can face isolation and learning setbacks at home. But teacher’s unions in some areas say schools have failed to make buildings safe enough to return.

CDC officials emphasized that in-person learning has not been identified as a substantial driver of coronavirus spread in U.S. communities and that transmission among students is now considered relatively rare.

On the vaccine front, Dr. Anthony Fauci had good news to share saying he quote “would imagine by the time we get to April, that would be I call for better wording open season” meaning those who want a vaccine, could get one.

<<<The Associated Press contributed to this report.