LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — More than $553 million in funding is being sent to 123 Michigan communities to help pay for retirees’ pensions.

On Wednesday, a list of the Michigan communities that will receive the grants was announced.

The funds are part of the Protecting MI Pension Grant Program, which was created to help underfunded Michigan municipal systems. It offsets costs for local communities, preventing them from diverting funds from public services in order to pay for pensions.

Under the program, eligible communities were able to review their retirement system funding and could apply for a grant with the state.

“Today’s Protecting MI Pension Grants will ensure that Michiganders who served our communities as police officers, firefighters, sanitation workers, and in so many other invaluable professions, will receive the stable, secure retirement that they earned,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The full list of approved communities can be found here.