Michigan adds more than 7,200 COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) Michigan added more than 7,200 new coronavirus cases over the weekend with 90 deaths.

Over the two days, the average no. of new cases if 3,602 per day.

As of Saturday, 55% of all COVID-19 cases had recovered in Michigan. Breaking down that number, 236,369 cases out of 430,780 reported on Saturday recovered.

As the vaccine makes its way to distribution in the U.S., that raises the question of whether allergic reactions to the vaccine will occur.

Vaccines can sometimes cause allergic reactions, but they are usually rare and short-lived.

British regulators are looking into reports of allergic reactions in two people who received the new Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, the first day of a vaccination program. In the meantime, they’re telling people to skip the vaccine if they’ve had a history of serious allergic reactions.

A look at allergic reactions to vaccines:

HOW OFTEN DO THEY HAPPEN?

Allergic reactions can occur with numerous vaccines and experts say they are not unexpected.

In the Pfizer-BioNTech study of 42,000 people, the rate was about the same in those who got the coronavirus vaccine versus those who got a dummy shot. U.S. Food and Drug Administration reviewers who examined the study’s safety data found that 137 — or 0.63% — of vaccine recipients reported symptoms suggestive of an allergic reaction, compared to 111 — or 0.51% — in the placebo group.

You can read more on that study here.

Meanwhile, Meijer stores across Michigan are gearing up for an extensive COVID-19 vaccine administration program.

“Throughout this pandemic our stores and store teams have played an important role in supporting communities throughout the Midwest,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. “We are aggressively preparing for the next phase of this challenge, which will be to ensure our communities have the ability to quickly and safely obtain a COVID-19 vaccine once they become available.”

To maximize access to COVID-19 vaccines for all Americans, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) recently announced the U.S. government’s partnership with numerous pharmacies such as Meijer.