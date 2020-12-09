Michigan adds nearly another 5,000 COVID-19 cases today

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials today are reporting 4,905 new cases today with 75 additional deaths.

The case total is 415,200 in Michigan and the death toll is 10,213.

Nearly 60% of all COVID-19 outbreaks in Michigan last week were documented in the following three places: long-term care facilities, manufacturing and construction and K-12 school settings, in that order.

State health officials identified 253 new COVID-19 outbreaks last week (Dec. 3-7) showing an increase of 250% in new outbreaks compared with the week prior.

On Monday, Gov. Whitmer announced that high schools will continue to remain closed for another 12 days.

So far, the state has seen a drop in new COVID-19 K-12 school setting outbreaks since Nov. 16.

You can read more about the breakdown of the COVID-19 outbreaks in this article here.

Today Michigan Speaker of the House Spokesperson Gideon D’Assandro announced as of this morning, a total of 11 members of the state house and senate, and 37 staff members, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Eight members of the state House and 21 staffers “are the latest up-to-date totals of legislators and staff” who have had a positive COVID test or are known to have had the illness said D’Assandro.

Earlier this week, Senate Republicans spokesperson Amber McCann said 3 senators and 16 employees and/or interns have reported positive COVID tests to the Senate Business Office, per Senate protocol.

COVID-19 testing will soon be available to travelers at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

The airport said it’s teaming up with TACKL Health to offer drive-up, no appointment-needed COVID-19 testing starting Thursday, Dec. 10. The testing site will be in the airport’s economy lot will be open from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.

Both rapid antigen tests, which give results in 15, and molecular PCR tests, which give results in 24-48 hours, will be available. You don’t need to have COVID-19 symptoms to get tested.

Ford Airport to offer rapid COVID-19 tests