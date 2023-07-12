LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan is adding a new department to its state government, one that aims to help kids find success in life through education opportunities.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Tuesday establishing a new state department that will focus on improving education from preschool through college or trade school.

The Michigan Department of Education, Advancement and Potential, MiLEAP, will be tasked with “improving outcomes from preschool through postsecondary so anyone can make it in Michigan.”

“I’m establishing MiLEAP today because we need to get every kid started early, in pre-K, so they succeed in kindergarten, have paths after graduation to get higher education tuition-free, and forge strong partnerships with our employers so they can get a good-paying, high-skill, and in-demand job,” Whitmer said in a press release.

MiLEAP will concentrate on developing strategies to strengthen Michigan’s education system in order to help grow the state’s economy and population.

The department will be divided into three branches, one focusing on early childhood education, another on higher education and the other on education partnerships and opportunities.

MiLEAP will partner up with the Michigan Department of Education and the State Board of Education, as well as the newly established Growing Michigan Together Council, which also looks to improve the state’s education programs and infrastructure.

A release from Gov. Whitmer’s office describes the three chief goals of MiLEAP as:

Adding capacity to early learning, ensuring every child is ready for kindergarten.

Accelerating Michigan’s Sixty by 30 goal, helping Michiganders earn a skill certificate or degree after high school, tuition-free.

Prioritize community, regional and state partnerships that help Michigan students succeed.

The announcement of the new department met with both criticism and praise.

“More government does not fix bad government. I believe the people of Michigan would prefer our governor focus more on ensuring children can read and less on scaling back education accountability standards and creating more government bureaucracy,” said Michigan Senate Republican Leader Aric Nesbitt (R-Porter Twp.) in a press release Wednesday.

At the same time, Sen. Rosemary Bayer (D-West Bloomfield) issued a statement in support of the newly legislated miLEAP.

“As Chair of the Senate Subcommittee on Appropriations for the Michigan Department of Education, I have had the opportunity to work further in this field this year. During that time, I have seen the need to expand our view of education beyond something that starts with kindergarten and ends with high school,” Bayer said.

You can view the full MiLEAP executive order here.