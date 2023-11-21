LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There were lots of smiles in the Michigan Supreme Court on Tuesday, as a few children were given a second chance at having a loving family.

It was Michigan Adoption Day and the state supreme court continued its tradition of finalizing the adoptions for several families.

WLNS WLNS

It was also a chance to spread awareness about the importance of foster care.

“Fostering is very rewarding,” said John Palmer, a foster parent. “And those little smiles should tell you everything.”

John and his wife, Kristina, of Williamston, were one of the families highlighted in Tuesday’s adoption day celebrations.

The couple welcomed their third adopted child — Jack — to join his biological brother and sister in the family.

It’s also a chance for members of the court to highlight the adoption process and address the urgent need for foster parents in Michigan. Furthermore, it gives them a chance to thank the ones who have gone above and beyond.

“It takes everyone in the community, and you can see the support,” said Lisa McCormick, Judge for the Ingham County 30th Circuit Court. “it’s incredible to see all the people that came out today to celebrate these families. There’s children waiting right now, so people can step up and be a part of the solution.”

For the Palmer’s it’s a chance to show others that fostering can be rewarding.

“Hopefully this will give an opportunity for us to tell our story and say you know what yeah it’s a challenge, jobs are a challenge, life in general is a challenge, why not give yourself some added smiles,” John said.