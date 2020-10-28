Michigan AG files emergency appeal against injunction on ban of firearms at polling places

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed an emergency appeal, against an injunction that stopped a ban on open carry firearms at polling places.

Yesterday a judge in the Michigan Court of Claims upheld the open carry of guns to polling places on Election Day.

This decision comes after Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced Friday, Oct. 16 that people would not be allowed to openly carry guns in a polling place.

That included in any hallway used by voters to enter or exit, or within 100 feet of any entrance to a building in which a polling place, clerk’s office, and absent voter counting boards is located on Election Day.

