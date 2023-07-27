LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan has joined 23 other states in a bi-partisan, multi-state call on Congress to support the Sgt. Isaac Woodard, Jr. and Sgt. Joseph H. Maddox GI Bill Restoration Act of 2023.

The GI Bill Restoration Act is named in honor of two Black World War II veterans.

Sgt. Woodard, while in uniform, was beaten and blinded by South Carolina police, who dragged him from a bus in 1946. Sgt. Maddox was accepted by Harvard University, but was denied financial assistance from his local Veterans Affairs office because the agency wanted to “avoid setting a precedent.”

The GI Bill Restoration Act extends eligibility for housing loans and educational assistance given by the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Black World War II veterans, their surviving spouses, and certain direct descendants if the veteran was previously denied benefits on the basis of race.

The initiative was co-led by the attorneys general of Massachusetts, Illinois, and New Hampshire. It now has the support of 24 attorneys general, including AG Dana Nessel of Michigan.

The legislation would expand access to homeownership and education, help rectify past wrongs and fuel economic growth in communities across the country.

The letter of support from the 24 attorneys general was signed on July 26, the 75th anniversary of the desegregation of the U.S. military, which was intentional. “This anniversary represents a powerful moment for us to honor and reaffirm our commitment to supporting and expanding economic opportunity for all of America’s veterans,” the letter said.

Nessel expressed her support in a statement on Wednesday.

“All veterans should have access to the benefits they earned through their service regardless of race, yet many were denied,” she said.

“The GI Bill Restoration Act would honor the sacrifices made by our Black service members and their families. This bill represents a meaningful step toward repairing the historic injustices Black veterans experienced in housing and education by extending their denied benefits to their families,” Nessel continued.