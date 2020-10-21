Michigan allows limited indoor nursing home visits

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A new order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services allows indoor visits at the state’s nursing homes for the first time since the pandemic began.

Under the order, visitation rules are linked to the COVID risk level of the county. Visitors will be required to wear face masks or other personal perfective equipment in the facility at all times.

In general, visitors will also need to maintain a 6-feet distance from residents. However, visitors participating in visits at the end of life may have physical contact with a resident, if that person is not COVID-19 positive, visitors are wearing the appropriate PPE, and the time spent within 6-feet of the resident is no longer than 15 minutes.

