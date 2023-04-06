Michigan is putting millions of dollars into building homes in the Milan, Sturgis, Calumet, Otter Lake, Ypsilanti and Ionia communities.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced that six communities are receiving funding to build 60 homes and additional space for businesses.

The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of nearly $18 million in these Michigan cities: Milan, Sturgis, Calumet, Otter Lake, Ypsilanti and Ionia.

Project initiatives include renovating historic main street buildings, creating mixed-use developments using previously vacant spaces, and constructing affordable single-family homes.

“These placemaking investments reflect our continued focus on regional impact and supporting vibrant community spaces that lay the foundation for long-term economic wins and greater opportunity for all Michiganders,” said Matt McCauley, MEDC Sr. Vice President of Regional Prosperity, in a press release.

For more information about the placemaking investment project, visit michiganbusiness.org.