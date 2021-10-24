Michigan artists take part in nationwide “Inktober” challenge

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — For 31 days straight, Lansing-based visual artist, Mila Lynn, and Detroit-based Hip Hop artist, Torrey Gray, have partnered up on a project.

“All over the United States its people taking the same word and making different pieces of art,” Gray said.

It’s called Inktober, a month long challenge created by artist, Jake Parker. This is their second year taking part in the challenge.

Lynn said each September, Parker releases a list of 31 words people use to inspire artwork throughout the month of October.

“Each day its kind of like, what does that word inspire you to create?” Lynn said.

Typically, this challenge is for creating drawings, however Lynn and Gray had an idea to combine their artistic talents.

Gray creates a piece of music for each daily prompt, and Lynn creates a piece of artwork for that same prompt. They’ll put the two together in a daily time lapse video.

While they are doing what they love, they said Inktober is not always a walk in the park.

“I feel like the words this year are a little bit more challenging. At least over the past week we’ve been like in a weird stretch of words like fan and helmet. Like how do you make art out of these words?” Gray said.

But they continue to push through the challenges and push out their work. One of Lynn’s favorite pieces so far is from the “Watch” prompt on October 8th.

Lynn said her take on the “Watch” Inktober prompt touches on issues like gentrification.

“That piece is like the first one that I ever put color into,” Lynn said.

At the end of every day Lynn’s artwork is displayed in Downtown Lansing at Midtown Brewing Company.

With the end of the month around the corner, and another Inktober under their belts soon, Lynn and Gray encourage anyone thinking of committing to a project of their own to go for it.