LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Attorney General (AG) Dana Nessel has charged more than a dozen people with a series of felonies relating to an alleged false electors scheme in Michigan during the days and weeks following the 2020 election.

The Office of Michigan Attorney General published a list of 16 people from throughout the state who will be charged with eight felonies each.

If they are convicted on all charges, the accused face more than 80 years in prison. Nessel said her department plans to aggressively pursue these charges.

Prosecutors say the defendants held a secret meeting in the basement of the Michigan Republican Party headquarters on Dec. 14 and signed their names to multiple certificates stating they were the “duly elected and qualified electors for President and Vice President of the United States of America for the State of Michigan.”

The hope was that these documents would get filed by the national archives, in order to award Michigan’s electoral votes to Donald Trump, and not Joe Biden, according to the AG.

Officials say that each defendant, or their attorneys, has been notified of the charges. The court will provide each with a date to appear before the 54-A District Court in Ingham County for arraignment.

“Every serious challenge to the election had been denied, dismissed, or otherwise rejected by the time the false electors convened,” Nessel said. “There was no legitimate legal avenue or plausible use of such a document or an alternative slate of electors.”

The 16 people charged are:

Kathy Berden, 70, of Snover

William (Hank) Choate, 72, of Cement City

Amy Facchinello, 55, of Grand Blanc

Clifford Frost, 75, of Warren

Stanley Grot, 71, of Shelby Township

John Haggard, 82, of Charlevoix

Mary-Ann Henry, 65, of Brighton

Timothy King, 56, of Ypsilanti

Michele Lundgren, 73, of Detroit

Meshawn Maddock, 55, of Milford

James Renner, 76, of Lansing

Mayra Rodriguez, 64, of Grosse Pointe Farms

Rose Rook, 81, of Paw Paw

Marian Sheridan, 69, of West Bloomfield

Ken Thompson, 68, of Orleans

Kent Vanderwood, 69, of Wyoming

The investigation is ongoing, and Nessel has not ruled out potential charges against additional defendants.